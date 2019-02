TABLE: Amosun In, Ajimobi, Saraki Out... Winners And Losers Of The Senatorial Election

Nigerians are still lost in the frenzy of celebration and oppsotion to the President Muhammadu Buhari's victory at the 2019 presidential poll, and it is understandable. But Buhari and Atiku Abubakar are not the only centres of attention from Saturday's vote.

Prominent poiticians are still smarting from their ouster from the upper legislative chamber or their failures to get inside in the first place, while others, some having caused some unlike upsets, are in bullish mood.

From Senate President Bukola Saraki to outgong Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun and his Oyo State counterpart Abiola Ajimobi, below is a compilation of the losers and winners of the 2019 senatorial election.

S/N Name Party Votes Winner/Loser 1 Ibikunle Amosun All Progressives Congress (APC) 88,110 Winner 2 Solomon Sanyaolu Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 33,276 Loser 3 Dino Melaye Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 85,395 Winner 4 Smart Adeyemi All Progressives Congress (APC) 66,901 Loser 5 Ibrahim Oloriegbe All Progressives Congress (APC) 72,277 Winner 6 Bukola Saraki Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 38,919 Loser 7 Ifeanyi Ubah Young Progressive Party (YPP) 87,081 Winner 8 Chris Uba Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 62,462 Loser 9 Halliru Jika All Progressives Congress (APC) 120,871 Winner 10 Bappah Aliyu Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) 66,024 Loser 11 Bassey Albert Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 147,731 Winner 12 Bassey Etim All Progressives Congress (APC) 60, 930 Loser 13 Adenigba Fadahunsi Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 114,893 Winner 14 Ajibola Famurewa All Progressives Congress (APC) 105,720 Loser 15 Kola Balogun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 105,720 Winner 16 Abiola Ajimobi All Progressive Congress 13,502 Loser 17 Ayo Akinyelure Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 67,994 Winner 18 Tayo Alasoadura All Progressives Congress (APC) 58,092 Loser 1 19 Olusegun Mimiko Zenith Labour Party 56,628 Loser 2 20 Rochas Okorocha All Progressives Congress (APC) 97,762 Winner 21 Jones Onyereri Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 63,117 Loser 22 Ike Ekweremadu Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 86,088 Winner 23 Juliet Ibekaku-Nwaugwu All Progressives Congress (APC) 15,187 Loser 24 Stella Oduah People’s Democratic Party 113 989 Winner 25 Emmanuel Chinedu All Progressives Grand Alliance 59,937 Loser 26 Teslim Kolawole Folarin All Progressive Congress (APC) 91,080 Winner 27 Oyebisi Ilaja Peoples Democratic Party 83,600 Loser 28 Sa’idu Alkali All Progressives Congress 152,546 Winner 29 Ibrahim Dankwambo Peoples Democratic Party 88,016 Loser 30 Senator Uche Ekwunife Peoples Democratic Party 18,412 Winner 31 Victor Umeh All Progressives Congress 14,403 Loser 32 Ibrahim Hassan All Progressives Congress 184,185 Winner 33 Ubale Shittu Peoples Democratic Party 103,039 Loser 34 Abdullahi Kabir Barkiya All Progressives Congress 340,800 Winner 35 Hamisu Gambo Peoples Democratic Party 124,372 Loser 36 Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya All Progressives Congress 53,512 Winner 37 Usman Muhd Adamu Peoples Democratic Party 39,586 Loser 38 Ahmed Babba Kaita All Progressives Congress 339,438 Winner 39 Mani Nasarawa Peoples Democratic Party 127,529 Loser 40 Lola Ashiru All Progressives Congress (APC) 89, 704 Winner 41 Rafiu Ibrahim Peoples Democratic Party 45,176 Loser 42 Ajayi Boroffice All Progressives Congress 53,199 Winner 43 Tunji Abayomi Action Alliance 43,100 Loser 44 Opeyemi Bamidele All Progressives Congress 94,279 Winner 45 Obafemi Adewale Peoples Democratic Party 48,707 Loser 46 Danjuma Tella Laah People Democratic Party 268, 923 Winner 47 Barnabas Bala Bantex All Progressives Congress 133, 287 Loser 48 Prince Dayo Adeyeye All Progressives Congress 77, 621 Winner 49 Biodun Olujimi Peoples Democratic Party 53, 741 Loser 50 Muhammad Danjuma Goje All Progressives Congress 110,116 Winner 51 Nasiru Abubakar Nono Peoples Democratic Party 39,155 Loser 52 Olubunmi Adetumbi All Progressives Congress 60, 689 Winner 53 Duro Faseyi Peoples Democratic Party 49, 209 Loser 54 Francis Fadahunsi Peoples Democratic Party 115,893 Winner 55 Jibola Famurewa All Progressives Congress 105,720 Loser 56 Ajibola Bashiru All Progressives Congress 132,821 Winner 57 Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa Peoples Democratic Party 106,779 Loser 58 Comrade Abba Moro Peoples Democratic Party 88,192 Winner 59 Steve Lawani All Progressives Congress 29,901 Loser 60 Oluremi Tinubu All Progressives Congress 131,735 Winner 61 Onitiri David Peoples Democratic Party 89,107 Loser 62 Abdullahi Adamu All Progressives Congress 115,298 Winner 63 Bala Ahmed Aliyu Peoples Democratic Party 85,615 Loser 64 Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi All Progressives Congress 161,420 Winner 65 Muhammad Sani Duba Peoples Democratic Party 77,109 Loser 66 Bima Mohammed Enagi All Progressives Congress 160,614 Winner 67 Shehu Baba Agaie Peoples Democratic Party 90,978 Loser 68 Mohammed Sani Musa All Progressives Congress 229,415 Winner 69 Umaru Almakura All Progressives Congress 113,156 Winner 70 Suleiman Adokwe Peoples Democratic Party 104,595 Loser 71 Suleiman Abdu Kwari All Progressives Congress 411,497 Winner 72 Suleiman Hunkuyi Peoples Democratic Party 181,955 Loser 73 Peter Nwaoboshi Peoples Democratic Party 186,423 Winner 74 Doris Oboh All Progressives Congress 36,350 Loser 75 Alhaji Yakubu Oseni All Progressives Congress 76,120 Winner 76 Natasha Akpoti Social Democratic Party 48,326 Loser 77 Ishiaku Cliff Peoples Democratic Party 7933 (a figure missing) Winner 78 Binta Masi Garba All Progressives Congress 63,219 Loser 79 Aishatu Dahiru Binani All Progressives Congress 188,526 Winner 80 Binta Garba Peoples Democratic Party 96,530 Loser 81 Binos Yero Peoples Democratic Party 164,741 Winner 82 Ahmad MoAllayidi All Progressives Congress 118,129 Loser 83 Ibrahim Shekarau All Progressives Congress 506, 271 Winner 84 Aliyu Sani-Madawakingini Peoples Democratic Party 276, 768 Loser 85 Ovie Omo-Agege All Progressives Congress 111,100 Winner 86 Everlyn Oboro Peoples Democratic Party 99,422 Loser 87 Emmanuel Bwacha Peoples Democratic Party 96,352 Winner 88 Ishaya Bauka All Progressives Congress 51,971 Loser 89 Philip Aduda Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 263,055 Winner 90 Jisalo Zephaniah All Progressives Congress 148,401 Loser 91 James Manager Peoples Democratic Party 258,812 Winner 92 Emmanuel Uduaghan All Progressives Congress 125,776 Loser 93 Uba Sani All Progressives Congress 355,242 Winner 94 Shehu Sani Peoples Redemption Party 70,613 Loser 95 Orji Uzor Kalu All Progressives Congress 31,203 Winner 96 Mao Ohuabunwa Peoples Redemption Party 20,801 Loser 97 Lawal Yahaya Gumau /Ibrahim Zailani All Progressives Congress 250,725 Winner 98 Garba Dahiru Peoples Democratic Party 175,527 Loser 99 Aliyu Wamakko All Progressives Congress 172,980 Winner 100 Ahmed Muhammad-Maccido Peoples Democratic Party 138,922 Loser 101 Adamu Aliero All Progressives Congress 232,000 Winner 102 Shehu Abubakar Peoples Democratic Party 75,638 Loser 103 Ali Ndume All Progressives Congress 300,637 Winner 104 Kudla Haske Peoples Democratic Party 84,608 Loser 105 Lere Oriolowo All Progressives Congress 102,147 Winner 106 Lere Oyewumi Peoples Democratic Party 97,294 Loser 107 George Akume Peoples Democratic Party 157,726 Winner 108 Emmanuel Orker Jev All Progressives Congress 115,422 Loser 109 Akon Eyakenyi Peoples Democratic Party 122,412 Winner 110 Danladi Sankara All Progressives Congress 286, 655 Loser 111 Barau Jibril-Maliya All Progressives Congress 286,419 Winner 112 Ahmed Garba-Bichi Peoples Democratic Party 155, 638 Loser 113 Kabiru Gaya All Progressives Congress 319,004 Winner 114 Alhaji Abdullahi Sani-Rogo Peoples Democratic Party 217,520 Loser 115 Bayo Osinowo All Progressives Congress 18,728 Winner 116 Abiodun Oyefusi Peoples Democratic Party 13,134 Loser 117 Solomon Adeola (Yayi) All Progressives Congress 323,817 Winner 118 Gbadebo Rhodes Peoples Democratic Party 243,516 Loser 119 Abdulfatai Buhari All Progressives Congress 107, 703 Winner 120 Mulikat Akande Adeola Peoples Democratic Party 89, 365 Loser 121 Theodore Orji Peoples Democratic Party 55,461 Winner 122 Nkechi Nwaogu All Progressives Congress 29,860 Loser 123 Kashim Shettima All Progressives Congress 342, 898 Winner 124 Abba Aji Peoples Democratic Party 75, 506 Loser 125 Umar Suleiman Sadiq All Progressives Congress 98, 170 Winner 126 Zakari Mohammed Peoples Democratic Party 33, 364 Loser 127 Lekan Mustapha All Progressives Congress 85,761 Winner 128 Ayoola Sosanwo Peoples Democratic Party 83,528 Loser 129 Tolu Odebiyi All Progressives Congress 58,452 Winner 130 Olusegun Gbeleyi Allied Peoples Movement 48,611 Loser 131 Bello Mandiya All Progressives Congress 433,139 Winner 132 Shehu Inuwa Imam Peoples Democratic Party 158,081 Loser 133 Abubakar Kyari All Progressives Congress 75,565 Winner 134 Isa Lawan Kangar Peoples Democratic Party 35, 123 Loser 135 Michael Ama Nnachi Peoples Democratic Party 103,751 Winner 136 Nweze Onu All Progressives Congress 19,663 Loser 137 Sam Egwu Peoples Democratic Party 80,711 Winner 138 Matthias Adum All Progressives Congress 38,375 Loser 139 Obinna Ogba Peoples Democratic Party 62,452 Winner 140 Julius Ucha All Progressives Congress 46,676 Loser 141 Mohammed Sabo All Progressives Congress 224,543 Winner 142 Mustapha Sule Lamido Peoples Democratic Party 143,611 Loser 143 Ikira Bilbis All Progressives Congress 94,792 Winner 144 Hassan Muhammad Peoples Democratic Party​ 54,859​​ Loser 145 Hezekiah Dimka​ All Progressives Progress​ 149,457​ Winner 146 David Paradang​ Peoples Democratic Party​​ I45048​ Loser

Editor's Note: This list will be update from time to time to reflect current results.