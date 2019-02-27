VIDEO: Emaciated Saraki Makes First Public Appearance After Losing Election

A few days after he lost the bid to get reelected into the red chamber of the National Assembly, Senate President Bukola Saraki made his first public appearance in Abuja on Wednesday.

Compared to his usual bubbly nature, he seemed slimmer and generally subdued.

Saraki was sighted at a press conference addressed by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during which the latter rejected the result of the presidential election which declared President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerge winner.

Video of Emaciated Saraki Makes First Public Appearance After Losing Election Emaciated Saraki Makes First Public Appearance After Losing Election

Saraki looked pale and slimmer, compared to his known stature.

He declined to utter a word when prodded by journalists. This is unlike the Kwara lawmaker, who is known to always speak to the press on political issues.

Saraki lost the Kwara Central senatorial seat to Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress (APC).