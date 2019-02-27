VIDEO: Emaciated Saraki Makes First Public Appearance After Losing Election

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 27, 2019

A few days after he lost the bid to get reelected into the red chamber of the National Assembly, Senate President Bukola Saraki made his first public appearance in Abuja on Wednesday.

Saraki was sighted at a press conference addressed by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during which the latter rejected the result of the presidential election which declared President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerge winner.

Saraki lost the Kwara Central senatorial seat to Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

SaharaReporters, New York

