Court Stops INEC From Issuing Certificate Of Return For Akpabio's Senatorial District



A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered a stay of action on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against issuing a certificate of return to any candidate in Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district election.

Justice Valentine Ashi ruled on the matter on Friday, after Senator Godswill Akpabio filed a suit on the matter.

In the suit marked FCT/HC/M/2680/19, and dated February 28, 2019, with an affidavit deposed to by one Daniel Idoko and filed on March 1, Senator Akpabio prayed the court for leave to apply for “judicial review for the issuance of writ of mandamus, prohibition, injunction, and other declaratory reliefs” against INEC.

He also asked the court to direct the respondent to stay further action, "particularly further action in respect of issuance of certificate of return to any candidate in respect of the seat of senator representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial district on the account of election held on the 23rd February 2019.”

Ruling on the suit, the judge noted that there was "some merit, especially in regards to the need to keep things in status quo.”

“Leave is hereby granted to the applicant to apply for judicial review for the issuance of a writ of mandamus prohibition injunction and other declaratory reliefs against the respondent,” she added.

The case was adjourned till March 8 for hearing.