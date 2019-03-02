EXCLUSIVE: NBC Shuts Down Jos Radio Station After 'Order From Presidency'

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has shut down a Jos-based radio station, Jay 101.5 FM, based on what it described as "inciting broadcast" in a letter it sent to the station.

However, a top source who is familiar with what transpired, told SaharaReporters that the station was shut down due to "orders from the presidency because the station was broadcasting issues regarding INEC's delayed release of results of Jos North Local Government Area in the just concluded presidential elections".

The NBC had also announced 44 other broadcast stations for sanction.

However information made available to SaharaReporters indicated that the Job radio station sanction was based on orders from the top hierarchy of government.

"The results have not been released and they are controversial. The APC government does not want anything that will affect the chances of the incumbent governor, Lalong, who is Buhari's right hand man and as you know the station belongs to Senator Jang of the PDP," another government house source told SaharaReporters.



SaharaReporters learnt that trouble started for the embattled station when officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed the station on the Friday, and arrested the most senior staff on duty, who is also the Head of Engineering in the station.

"He was made to sign an undertaking that the station will desist from covering or reporting the events that led to his arrest and he did. He was later released. Immediately after his release, a letter was sent to the station to shut down its operations henceforth," the source said.