Woman Macheted By ‘Herdsmen’ In Adamawa

Madam Adiksukti Johannah, Head of Service (HOS), Numan Local Council, Adamawa State, has confirmed that gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, have killed a woman in an attack on Bare village on Friday night.

She also confirmed that security operatives comprising soldiers and policemen have been deployed to the area and have since quelled the raid.

"But no arrest has been made so far,” she added.

Dominique Yohanna, a resident of Bare, had initially informed SaharaReporters about the late night attack, but could not provide further details.

However, Madam Johannah, Numan Local Council boss, said the woman was allegedly killed on the outskirts of the village on her way back from a local market.

Apostle Huram, another resident of Bare, said: "She was killed by herdsmen who were in possession of dangerous weapons. It is confirmed that the herdsmen used machetes to decapitate her body.”

Huram, who is a local pastor in the area, further lamented thus: "Bare is under siege, all routes linking Bare to other communities around the area have been taken over by herdsmen.”

More disturbing, according to Huram, is how the sustained attacks have threatened academics and other activities in the area.

He noted that all schools, “comprising primary and secondary schools have shutdown in Bare and other adjoining communities".

"This week alone, several attacks were launched along Bare/Ngbalang axis, on the river bank, which claimed several lives and many sustaining various degree of injuries.”

SaharaReporters can report that Bare has been consistently attacked by herdsmen who have so far unleashed more than five dangerous attacks on the community, with several lives lost. As things stand, the people of Bare are appealing to the Nigerian government to come to their aid as they say, "the dangerous herdsmen are lurking around the bushes ready to strike at the slightest opportunity.”

The police could not confirm the incident, as Othman Abubakar, Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said "the state command was yet to be briefed on the attack".

He, nonetheless, promised to get back to our correspondent, noting that the "confirmation given by the HOS of Numan may suffice”.