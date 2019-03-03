BEWARE: Olawale Oluwatosin, Former Banker, Serial Fraudster Who Escaped To The US

His name is Olawale OLUWATOSIN. He also answers Samson, Ademola and Mac, depending on the occasions, which are usually fraudulent. He is an indigene of Efon-Alaye in Ekiti State. He was based in Lagos and lived around Irawo community after Owode Onirin, along Mile 12-Ikorodu town road. His regular e-mail was: [email protected], but he carries out his fraudulent activities through other emails such as [email protected] and [email protected] He is neither a Ph.D. holder nor a medical practitioner. He is about 43 years of age.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2019

The above picture is that of a fraudster who is wanted for a series of fraudulent activities in Lagos, Nigeria.

His name is Olawale OLUWATOSIN. He also answers Samson, Ademola and Mac, depending on the occasions, which are usually fraudulent.

He is an indigene of Efon-Alaye in Ekiti State and is married to one Olubukola Oluyemisi. He was based in Lagos and lived around Irawo community after Owode Onirin, along Mile 12-Ikorodu town road.

His regular e-mail was: [email protected], but he carries out his fraudulent activities through other emails such as [email protected] and [email protected] He is neither a Ph.D. holder nor a medical practitioner. He is about 43 years of age.

He is a very sly individual and a serial fraudster, who has perfected the act of defrauding his victims of several millions of naira by first gaining their confidence and then hitting them below the belt. He does this by either cooking up lies to draw emotions from people close to him or getting close to them pretending like a natural care giver showing concerns about their welfare. He will then craftily paint a scenario that will persuade them to raise money for him or he will lure them into standing as guarantors for loans, which he will obtain from institutional lenders.

He was a bank employee, working in Access Bank, and latterly Ecobank until December 2017, in the process putting many of his friends and colleagues into a web of debts by deceiving them into standing guarantors for his chains of loans. He ensured the many guarantors did not know one another while he approached lenders under the guise of getting a personal loan to cater to medical intervention being carried out on his wife (pictured below).

This was his modus operandi as he secured all kinds of loans and disappeared into thin air in December 2017, thus obligating many innocent guarantors to repay the debts. He’s an Advanced Fee Fraud (419) expert, who has mastered various acts of swindling innocent people of their hard-earned money or using other deceptive means such as third-party guarantees.

Sources told SaharaReporters that he escaped to either Canada or USA in December 2017, where it is suspected that he has gone to continue his fraudulent act against unsuspecting Nigerian citizens based abroad. Before his escape, his Nigerian phone numbers were 09098109430 and and 08050990365.

This is to alert the general public to be wary of this fraudster, who could be posing as a friend or acquaintance in your neighbourhood or at work.

Should he be spotted anywhere in Nigeria, Canada or USA, kindly generate an email to this address: [email protected]

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Former ECOWAS VP Edward Singhateh Implicated In Brutal Murder Of Gambian Finance Minister, Others
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Masked Men Attack SDP Candidate In Ondo, Destroy Campaign Vehicles
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME APC Lawmaker Arrested For 'Masterminding' Attack On Deputy Commissioner Of Police In Bayelsa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: ‘That Is Demola’ — ‘Ballot Box Snatcher’ Stoned To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News HAPPENING NOW: Police Officer Kills Bus Driver In Lagos (Video)
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Celebrity Makeup Artist, Banke Meshida Lawal, Locks Up Staff After Resignation, Accuses Them Of N27m Theft
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides Babangida Advises Atiku To Close Ranks And Work With Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics IN FULL: List Of Broadcast Stations And Why They Were Sanctioned By NBC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Court Stops INEC From Issuing Certificate Of Return For Akpabio's Senatorial District
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Akeredolu In Panic Mode, Set To Hold Hurriedly-Arranged State Broadcast
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism NBC Sanctions NTA, AIT, Channels, TVC, 41 Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC: Some Of Our Electoral Officers Were Assaulted, Raped
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Atiku Inaugurates Legal Team To Retrieve 'Stolen Mandate'
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Politicians Can No Longer Supply Ad Hoc Staff For Elections, Says Akwa Ibom REC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Presidential Election Revealed Outright Abuse Of Electoral Laws, Say Elder Statesmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion How Do We Deal With A ‘Problem’ Like The Igbos? By Chido Onumah
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: NBC Shuts Down Jos Radio Station After 'Order From Presidency'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Days After Meeting Tinubu, Akala Drops Out Of Oyo Governorship Race, Endorses APC’s Adelabu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad