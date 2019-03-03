Buhari's Electoral Robbery Cannot Stand Before Noble Justices, Says PDP

According to PDP, reports that Atiku had been made offers to abandon his challenging the result of the presidential election were false.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will go to court and contest the outcome of the presidential election, held on February 23, 2019.

The party also denied the claims that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, made demands of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party made this known in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary.

The statement read: "The Buhari Presidency and the APC know that their electoral robbery cannot stand before any noble justices and are now attempting to use all sorts of blackmail and shenanigans to derail the quest by Nigerians to reclaim the stolen mandate at the tribunal.

“However, let it be known to President Buhari and the APC that Atiku Abubakar and the PDP are standing shoulder to shoulder with Nigerians in this collective determination to take back the stolen mandate and we are not ready for any form of negotiation with anybody on this matter.

“Our party and candidate remain committed to the huge sacrifices made by Nigerians in ensuring our collective victory as delivered at the polling units across the country; we are mindful of the pains that Nigerians are passing through since the subversion of their will at the polls; we are sensitive to the expectations that millions of compatriots place on our shoulders in this struggle and we will never let Nigerians down.

“We have all the authentic results from all the polling units as well as forensic evidence of manipulations by the APC and INEC. We will bare them all at the tribunal and the court will give justice to Nigerians.

“On that note, the PDP states unequivocally that nothing will change its resolve to pursue this despicable electoral fraud, unknown in our political history, to its end.

“We shall devote every energy necessary to reclaim our mandate and have Atiku Abubakar declared president, in line with the will of the people as delivered at the polling units on February 23, 2019.

“Anything short of this is not acceptable and no amount of false reports, connivance, contrivance, intimidation, harassment and fresh attacks on our leaders, including the Director General of our Presidential Campaign, Senate President Bukola Saraki, whose residence was besieged by security agents last night, can alter this resolve."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

