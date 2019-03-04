BREAKING: With Alao-Akala Gone for Adelabu... Lanlehin, Others Withdraw For PDP's Makinde

Olufemi Lanlehin, governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sharafadeen Alli, governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and Bolaji Ayorinde, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), have stepped down their ambitions to govern Oyo State, for Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sources told SaharaReporters that the politicians decided to support the PDP candidate in the interest of the state.

A media aide to Lanlehin, who confirmed his principal’s decision, said the position was based on the premise of “rescuing the state”.

The decision to support Makinde comes days after Alao Akala, governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), decided to pitch his tent with Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Director Generals of the four parties, Architect Bayo Lawal (African Democratic Congress), Waheed Akanbi (Zenith Labour Party), Chief Bayo Lawal (Peoples Democratic Party), and Chief M.A. Oke (Social Democratic Party), are said to have signed an agreement on the matter.

A statement from the campaign office of the PDP candidate signed by Prince Dotun Oyelade, thanked the parties for their support and congratulated the people of Oyo State for the adoption.

The statement continued: “The milestone achievement has now paved way for the PDP to coast home to victory with the support of other patriotic leaders.

“The APC will be overwhelmed and drowned in their attempt to rig the election through violence and vote manipulation.

“If the APC wishes, it can arrange a camp bed in Ibadan for their Lagos leader. Our people will banish them out of our territory. Oyo State is out of your stranglehold and out of bounds.”