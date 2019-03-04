EFCC Confirms Arrest Of Atiku’s Son-In-Law

“We are investigating a case of money laundering against Abdullahi," the acting EFCC spokesman said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it arrested Babalele Abdullahi, son-in-law of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over allegations of money laundering.

Abdullahi is also the finance director of Atiku’s group of companies.

Atiku had raised the alarm of the arrest of Abdullahi a few days ago via a statement by Paul Ibe, his media aide.

However, Tony Orilade, acting spokesman of EFCC, confirmed to NAN that Abdullahi was in the custody of the anti-graft commission.

“We are investigating a case of money laundering against Abdullahi. We shall speak at the appropriate time,” he said.

Although investigation by NAN disclosed that the allegations bordered on money laundering to the tune of 150 million Euros, the EFCC spokesman refused to give an official figure on the allegation.

