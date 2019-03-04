INEC Declares PDP Candidate Alagboso Winner Of Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency in the just concluded National Assembly election.

Jerry Alagboso, the PDP candidate, was declared winner of the election by the commission on Monday.

The election had been earlier declared inconclusive, but Professor Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Imo State, declared Alagboso winner of the election.

According to Ezeonu, some of the areas where elections were declared inconclusive had results, and as such, after the commission applied the electoral guidelines as should have been earlier done, the PDP candidate was declared winner.

According to the result, Professor Innocent Madufor, the Returning Officer, said PDP polled 21,273 votes, Edwin Iheanacho of the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured 20,061 votes, while Dr. Ikenna Ihezuo of the Action Alliance polled 2,171 votes.

APC and AA are contesting the result.