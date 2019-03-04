National Assembly To Investigate Election Postponement

The Nigerian National Assembly says it would investigate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the postponement of the 2019 general election.

This was made known by Kabiru Gaya, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, on Sunday.

Gaya told State House correspondents at the weekend that INEC had no reason for the one-week postponement of the elections earlier slated for February 16.

He also added that the postponement of the elections was responsible for the low voter turnout recorded across the country during the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said: “We will call them, and we will investigate INEC for shifting the election because it caused poor turnout.

“We will find out the reason. If it is funding, we gave them enough funding; if it was issue of security, the security agencies were ready. So, why should INEC shift the elections? We are going to investigate that when we come back after the governorship election. But sadly, generally, they did what they could do. I could say, it’s a pass mark,” he said.

Gaya said even with the postponement of the elections, Kano State voters were able to troop out to vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I could say that I am happy President Muhammadu Buhari is back and the election was peaceful and Kano State has delivered, even though the turnout was very poor. INEC shifted the elections and people thought that the election would be shifted again and they couldn’t come out to vote.

“We had just about 30 to 40 per cent turnout all over the country. But be that as it may, Kano has delivered. We had the highest number of votes and I think we could say that we are part of the determining factor for President Buhari’s re-election because he has really done so much for us,” he said.