Protesting Workers Lock Nasarawa Chief Judge In His Office

Workers of the Nasarawa State judiciary who were protesting for better welfare on Monday have locked in Justice Suleiman Dikko, the Chief Judge, at the premises of the state High Court Headquarters in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

According to NAN, the National Executive Council of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria led the workers to lock in the Chief Judge.

The union also blocked the entrance to the court, preventing lawyers and other persons from entering the court.

Marwan Mustapher-Adamu, National President of JUSUN, led other members of the National Executive Council of JUSUN on the protest in Lafia.

Addressing the workers, Saidu Adamu, National Assistant Secretary of the union, explained that the union would stage a three-day peaceful protest at the court premises, adding that nobody would be allowed in or out of the court.

Jimoh Musa, the Nasarawa State Chairman of JUSUN, also said the strike was to demand better welfare for members.

Musa listed some of the demands of the workers to include stoppage of illegal deductions from salaries, payment of five years promotion arrears and conversion of staff with higher qualification.