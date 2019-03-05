Dead Lagos Uber Driver Far Too Gentle To Jump Into The Lagoon, Says Friend

An ally of Adekunle Tade, a Lagos Uber driver, whose corpse was found at the Lagos Lagoon, has refuted the claims that it was a suicide.

"He's a learned person. He's educated. Things were tough recently and he lost his job. That's why somebody like him would have resorted to working with Uber," said Dele Odufuye, a friend to the late Lagos Uber driver.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how 38-year-old Tade was attacked by armed men, who forcefully snatched his car. Tade went to his boss — the vehicle owner, Mrs. Andry Nwokedi — to report the incident and he didn’t return until five days later when his dead body was found at a lagoon in Lekki, Lagos State.

But Odufuye, who knew Tade "so well", said he could not have jumped into the lagoon just because his boss was taking him to the Police Station over the car theft.

"He couldn't have jumped into the lagoon," Odufuye said.

"To think that because they were taking him to the Police Station and he jumped into the lagoon is quite unbelievable. I've known Tade for seven to eight years now and he's educated. So, the worst was for him to get to the Police Station and things would clear up. After all, he had gone to report the case at the Police Station by himself."

"Secondly," he continued, "the woman said he jumped from the Lekki toll bridge. You don't need a camera to see who jumped on the Lekki toll bridge. People will know — there will be eye-witnesses."

Odufuye described the deceased as a "gentleman to the core" who could not have been too bold to take such drastic step of jumping into the lagoon.