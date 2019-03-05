INEC Robbed APC Of Victory In Akwa Ibom, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of robbing his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), of victory in the recent presidential and National Assembly elections in Akwa Ibom State.

Represented at a town hall meeting with elders and stakeholders of the APC in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, stressed that it was not possible that Senator Godswill Akpabio lost the election in his district.

He, however, added that the issues would be addressed and that "everything stolen would be restored".

He said: "What happened on February 23 was robbery. The votes of the people were stolen but we are not deterred. The president sent me to thank you today. We are going to make sure that everything that was stolen on the February 23 would be restored.

“It is not possible that Senator Godswill Akpabio lost. We are in no doubt that Senator Akpabio is the elected senator of Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district. I and Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the party, have been in the opposition for long and we cannot be defeated anymore.

“Everyone of you should go out to vote on Saturday and defend your votes; we cannot be cheated. Not only you, but tell your neighbours to vote for Obong Nsima Ekere and all APC candidates. Wait for your votes to be counted. It is the duty of the federal government to provide security and we will do that. We will recover every one of our votes."

