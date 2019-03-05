Motorcyclists Association Chairman Macheted As Thugs Beat Up APC Members In Ondo

Adeleke Oyewole, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has been attacked by thugs suspected to be political supporters.

Oyewole, who is also the Chairman of the association of commercial motorcyclists, was attacked during the APC ward meeting at Idanre in Idanre-Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday.

It was gathered that the assailants, who were all armed with dangerous weapons, made deep cuts on Oyewole's forehead after attacking him with knives.

The armed hoodlums have been accused as being "thugs" of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Toyin Adeyinka, who witnessed the incident, confirmed the attack to SaharaReporters via phone on Tuesday evening.

Adeyinka said the assailants were on a mission to unleash terror on members of the party who were peaceful holding their meeting.

"The boys (thugs) were armed with dangerous weapons such as bottles, cutlasses, knives and planks with red-soaked eyes daring to kill. And they stormed the venue of the meeting in Ala Ward of Ehin Peti in Odede Idanre around 5pm; and before we knew it, they started destroying the chairs.

"They slapped and beat those who had the effontery to challenge them on their mission to disrupt the ongoing APC ward meeting. It was in the process they attacked Mr. Oyewole and cut his forehead with cutlasses, while other the APC members scampered for their lives, although not without injuries.

"The attacks have been reported to the Police but the fear now is that the APC members have all vowed to retaliate regarding the unwarranted attack on their members in Idanre. It might be bloody if they carry out the threat.”

Our correspondent learnt that Oyewole was rushed down to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment at the Alade Hospital.

Femi Joseph, Police Spokesman in Ondo State, confirmed the attack to reporters, noting that the command has launched an investigation into the case.