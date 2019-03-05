Oshiomhole Tells Deltans To Take PDP’s Money But Vote For APC

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the people of Delta State to collect the money on offer by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in the state, ahead of Saturday's election.

However, Oshiomhole advised them to vote for the APc even after collecting PDP's money.

Barely 96 hours to the March 9 governorship and state House of Assembly elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to unseat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.

He said this on Monday at the PTI Conference Centre, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state during a town hall meeting with APC stakeholders to garner support for the party's governorship candidate, Great Ogboru and other candidates in the election.

"The electorate can go ahead and collect money from the PDP if they decide to use the state resources to induce you. Take your money because it belongs to you and disappoint them by voting for APC during the election," he said.

"PDP can no longer win election in Delta State since the party is now outdated. PDP is now in a political menopause throughout Nigeria. You the Delta APC have substantially weakened the rigging machines of the PDP in Delta State.

"This time around, you will stop them on Saturday and ensure that the Okowa and PDP reign in Delta State is brought to an end. No one will provide unlawful security. Security operatives should ensure that votes are counted because President Buhari wants to have cleaner elections.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, called on Deltans to vote massively for Ogboru and other APC candidates in the election.

Buhari restated the commitment of his administration to providing adequate security for the elections.

He said: “Why should Delta be an opposition state? Why? There is no reason for it at all. For all the periods that Delta State has had high resources, what we need is a change from a progressive party. The time has come. This is the moment; let us seize that moment. I want to say there is ample reason for us as a people of this great state to ensure that we do not betray the trust of the millions of people of the state.

"Here, I speak to party members. Why the disunity and fighting among ourselves? That is what our opponents want the most. They want to see a divided party. A party where we are pointing accusing fingers at each other. If we are divided, there is no way we can possibly win. If we are divided that is the end of it. If we work together, we will definitely win and emerged victorious this Saturday. I believe that we can work together.

“What happened last Saturday is a great victory for us, but it is only the beginning because the completion of that victory is going to come by the grace of God on Saturday March 9, 2019, when we vote in our own governor, Great Ogboru, who will by the grace of God be a governor from that very day. It is their way in the past how the PDP used and abused security in the country. We have seen frequently how they manage as victors when they are actually losers. So, there is no reason at all why we should not pay special attention to security and we will do so. I will ensure that we do so.”

Earlier, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, the APC House of Representatives candidate for Isoko Federal Constituency, narrated to the APC leaders, how officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) connived with PDP and its House of Representatives candidate to “massively rig the last House of Representatives election in the area” in favour of his opponent, and called for urgent steps to “address the abnormalities”.

On his part, Emmanuel Uduaghan, the immediate past Governor of the state and APC Delta South senatorial candidate; O’tega Emerhor, APC former governorship candidate and leader in the state; Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Ima Niboro; Francis Waive and a host of others, called on Delta APC leaders to close ranks and work in the interest of the party in ensuring victory at Saturday's polls.