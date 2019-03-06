Accept The Will Of God, Traditional Rulers Tells Atiku After Visit To Buhari

The council, led by Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, tasked Buhari to always maintain justice and fairness as he leads the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2019

The National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) has advised Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to accept the outcome of the February 23 presidential election.

The traditional rulers said this on Tuesday during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

The Sultan also guaranteed Buhari their support as he leads the country for the next four years.

He said: "All Nigerians should accept the election result as the will of God. Your election as president for a second tenure should be seen as what God has destined and no one could have changed that. This result is the will of the Almighty God and therefore, we call on all to give you maximum support for the achievement of peace, development and progress of our dear nation."

On his part, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife and Co-Chairman of the Council, also assured Buhari that their members would work very closely with his administration to fight criminal activities.

Buhari pleaded with the council to work closely with his administration and foster development in their societies.

“You know all the families who harbour criminals and you know those who produce respectable individuals. You know the weaknesses of our society. We need your support to consolidate our achievements," he said.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

