Amaechi Urges Atiku To Work With Buhari Instead Of Going To Court

Rotimi Amaechi, Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has called on Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to work with President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to develop the country instead of heading to court to challenge the election outcome.

Amaechi made the call while addressing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the APC considers Atiku a colleague and want him to work with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He, however, added that if Atiku is bent on challenging the election result at the tribunal, APC also has lawyers.

He said: “I told my colleagues that it is only those who fail elections that gather for meetings, while the winners just gather to pop champagne and drink to their victory.

"We are celebrating but we are conscious of the fact that we want to repeat what Gowon said in 1970: 'No victor, no vanquished'. We enjoin our colleagues in the PDP to join us in ensuring that Nigerians benefit from good governance.

“We believe they are our colleagues and friends, but if they don’t see reason, I think we also have lawyers.”

Amaechi, while speaking of the support and the huge number of votes Buhari got from the South Eastern part of the country, said the acceptability of the President has grown in the last four years.

The Minister of Transportation also said President Buhari would now focus on rebuilding the economy and fulfill his promise to Nigerians.

He said: “The support in the South-East increased due to the acceptability of Mr President. I think what we should be saying is we are grateful to Nigerians and the PDP. Let’s not fight but encourage the Independent National Electoral Commission so that elections will be free and fair. I think we should leave the past. We now have another four years to prove them wrong.

“Not only will Buhari run an all-inclusive government, but he is also guided by the fact that Nigerians have suffered enough. The President will ensure we run a government that satisfies Nigerians.

“Election is over and we are no longer discussing corruption but want to implement the policies that will ensure that the money that belongs to Nigeria is kept for Nigeria alone.

“The cardinal point that the President has continuously focused on is the fight against corruption and the need not just to rehabilitate the economy but also to make it grow."