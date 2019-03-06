CUPP, IPAC Accuse Bayelsa REC Of 'Unholy Alliance' With APC

“We will not tolerate any manipulation this time around. There is an unholy alliance between the REC and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the state to undermine the forthcoming state assembly elections."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2019

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Bayelsa State have called for the immediate redeployment of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner over his “unholy alliance” with the All Progressives Congress in the state.

The groups at a press conference on Wednesday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, stated that they have lost confidence in the ability of the REC to conduct free, fair and credible elections on Saturday due to what transpired during the last presidential and National Assembly polls.

Tari Edwin, the CUPP Chairman, said: “We will not tolerate any manipulation this time around. There is an unholy alliance between the REC and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the state to undermine the forthcoming state assembly elections.

“We are calling on INEC to immediately redeploy the state REC due to his poor handling of the last presidential and National Assembly elections where elections materials were stolen under his supervision.

"We don't see any reason he should conduct the Saturday elections. In the last elections you’re are all aware that materials were hijacked and carted away by thugs. A total of 63 card readers were stolen during the exercise in different parts of the state namely: Brass 1, Nembe 23, Sagbama 8, Southern Ijaw 24, and Yenagoa 6 council.

"The law stipulates that card readers must be used during the elections, but here where card readers were carted away and elections did not take place, results were announced.”

Also speaking, Eneye Zidougha, the state IPAC chairman, said they had lost confidence in the state election umpire.

“Another election is about to be conducted. We don't have confidence in the REC anymore. There is connivance between security personnel and INEC officials,” said.

