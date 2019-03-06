I'm Going To Daura To Settle Down After My Second Term, Says Buhari

“At the end of this second and final term, I will, God willing, return to Daura and settle down," Buhari said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to return to his hometown, Daura, after his second term in office.

He stated this on Wednesday, just before he addressed the nation on the forthcoming governorship and national assembly elections.

On the elections, he called on Nigerians to ensure that the governorship and state houses of assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019, are better than the February 23 presidential election.

The President also restated his commitment to ensuring that he does the best for Nigeria.

His words: “At the end of this second and final term, I will, God willing, return to Daura and settle down. Until then, I will continue to do my best for Nigeria, in security, infrastructure, jobs, fighting corruption. I will work even harder than I have done; I will not let Nigerians down.”

In his national broadcast on the Saturday elections Wednesday evening, Buhari urged Nigerians not to be complacent but ensure active participation in the elections.

THE FULL SPEECH

The second and final phase of the 2019 general election comes up on Saturday, March 9, with Nigerians voting for governors and members of the Houses of Assembly in the states.

Let me once again extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and who sustained injuries as a result of accidents or criminal violence during the elections.

The onus is once again on qualified people to turn out in large numbers to exercise their civic rights. With the presidential poll behind us, let us not become complacent or fail to vote in the gubernatorial poll. The forthcoming elections are as important for good governance as that of the presidency and the National Assembly.

Indeed, governance at the state level is closer to us and should touch our lives more directly. That is why it is vital for us to participate in the choice of who governs us at the state level. I, therefore, urge you to troop out massively on Saturday to elect your governors and state lawmakers.

As a member of the All Progressives Congress, I recommend those standing on the platform of the party to you as we are guided by progressive ideals and would not disappoint you. Equally, I urge you to comport yourselves properly as you turn out for the elections. Avoid all deviant behaviours like ballot stuffing, ballot snatching and any other action that does not conform to best electoral practices.

I assure you that the security agencies will be on hand to protect the voters, and ensure that the process is not undermined in any way. Let us make the gubernatorial polls much better than the presidential, which local and international observers have adjudged to be free and fair. May I repeat my appeal to our young people: Do not allow yourselves to be used to cause violence or to break the law or otherwise disturb the peace.

I pledged decent and credible electoral system for our country. I stand by that promise. Let us together do the right thing on Saturday so that the best hands can emerge in the states and take us faster to the next level.

Thank you and God bless our country. Amin.

