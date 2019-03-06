Obaseki Vows To Punish Party Members Who Worked Against APC In Edo

Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State, says he would punish party members who worked against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said this in reaction to the defeat of the party at the last election.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in Edo State, despite APC's being in charge of affairs in the state.

Adams Oshiomole, the National Chairman of APC, was a two-term governor in Edo State.

Speaking at a meeting with APC leaders, Obaseki said he was shocked at how party leaders sabotaged the party at the presidential polls.

A source, who spoke anonymously to newsmen, stated that all present at the meeting were surprised as the governor was visibly angry.

“We were shocked when Obaseki started talking. He revealed so many things. He said he was shocked how the leaders sabotaged his efforts. Obaseki asked them if it was his re-election that is how he would have lost.

“The Governor spoke to a point that he threw away the microphone. None of the leaders uttered any word in defence. He has said he would deal with them."

Obaseki is said to have set up a 25-man committee to ensure APC’s victory in the state Assembly election coming up on March 9, 2019.

