Oshiomhole Gets 72 Hours Ultimatum To Revoke Okorocha's Suspension

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2019

The South-East chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Support Group has given Adams Oshiomhole, the APC National Chairman, 72 hours to reverse the suspension of Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State.

The group also called for his immediate recall to the party.

Okorocha was suspended from the APC for his involvement in "anti-party activities".

The Presidential Support Group claimed that Oshiomhole is working to destabilize the zone after being promised the presidency seat in 2023.

Robert Ngwu, Director of Inter-Party Affairs; Ejikeme Ugwu, National Legal Adviser and Maxwell Okoye, Director of Political Matters, who jointly addressed newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday, stated that they would no longer accept mistreatment of any chieftain of the party that hails from the zone.

The group said: “We condemn the suspension of Governor Okorocha in its entirety and insist it must be reversed within 72 hours.

"Oshiomhole wants to destabilise the South East zone ahead of the 2023 presidential contest, which the zone is laying claim to.”

They said Okorocha is one of the founding members of the party in the South-East and also stands as major financial support for the party in the zone.

They further urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately caution Oshiomhole.
 

