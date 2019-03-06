Police Ban Use Of Covered Number Plates

The Police said the order became important after it gathered intelligence that some people might hide under the privilege to carry out electoral violence

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 06, 2019

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has banned the use of covered number plates by unauthorised vehicles across the country.

The force headquarters gave the warning on Tuesday, in a statement signed by Frank Mba, Police Public Relations Officer.

The Police said the order became important after it gathered intelligence that some people might hide under the privilege to carry out electoral violence “before, during and after the Saturday, 9th March 2019 gubernatorial/House of Assembly elections".

The statement read: “Apart from the above, immediate possible threats to the polls, the IGP also noted that the covering of vehicle number plate amounts to a clear breach of the Road Traffic Act and other relevant laws of the land.

“In addition, the act could also impact negatively on national security and safety and has the capacity to; heighten criminal activities, engender an atmosphere of lawlessness, shield perpetrators of crime and place unnecessary pressure on security agencies in their routine crime prevention and monitoring tasks.”

Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police, directed all Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the zonal and state commands to enforce the order by arresting all defaulters.

SaharaReporters, New York

