After Receiving Last Tranche Of Paris Club Refund, Bayelsa Set To Pay Outstanding Salaries

The Bayelsa State government has received the last tranche of the Paris/London Club refund from the Nigerian government.

Maxwell Ebibai, state Commissioner for Finance, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said Henry Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State, has directed the immediate payment of the one-month outstanding salaries of workers and pensioners in the state.

The commissioner said that the government committed N4,346,099,382.28 out of the sum to settle the outstanding salaries in fulfillment of the commitment made by the Governor to clear out the salary arrears with the last tranche of the Paris Club refund.

Ebibai said the decision to announce the receipt of the Paris Club refund was in line with the government’s policy of transparency and accountability.

He stressed that the government had religiously discharged its responsibility of prompt payment of salaries to workers in demonstration of its commitment to their welfare until the economic recession which culminated in salary arrears in the state and across the federation.

Ebibai commended the state’s civil servants for their patience and understanding during the economic recession and urged them to sustain their support for the government and the PDP in the forthcoming election.

He said: “In line with the Restoration Government’s policy thrust on transparency, accountability and continuous engagement with the public, we hereby announce that the State Government has received the last tranche of the Paris/London Club loan over deduction refunds.

“Consequently, His Excellency, the Governor has directed the immediate payment of the last one month of outstanding civil servants and pensioners' salary arrears amounting to N4,346,099,382.28.

“We thank our civil servants for their patience and understanding during the economic crisis, while soliciting their votes and support to be extended to all candidates put forward by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming state House of Assembly elections.”

