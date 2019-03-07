BREAKING: PDP's Gbenga Daniel Directs Supporters To Vote For APC's Dapo Abiodun

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 07, 2019

Gbenga Daniel, a former Governor of Ogun State and Director General of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign organisation, has directed the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Remo, Ogun State, to vote for Dapo Abiodun, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State.

Daniel made this known in a statement he issued on Thursday.

The PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State is Buruji Kashamu.

However, Kashamu's candidature, which was affirmed by a court ruling in January, did not sit well with the national leadership of the party, which presented Ladi Adebutu as its preferred candidate in the state. A court ruling on Wednesday then reaffirmed Kashamu's candidature.

Making reference to Wednesday's ruling, Daniel said: "You would have noticed my studied silence in our local politics in recent times. I have busied myself with national politics, having served the state for eight years.

"I have also been very busy supporting the ambition of the son of our great philanthropist in Remoland to become the next Governor of our dear state. You, however, would have become aware of the court decision yesterday which did not favour him.

"Going forward, I have directed all our Structures statewide to cast all their votes on Saturday for Prince Dapo Abiodun, another bona fide Remo son despite current party differences. I therefore, enjoin all to please go and cast your vote on Saturday for Dapo Abiodun in the overall interest of our people."

SaharaReporters, New York

