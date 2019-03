Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, is currently at the vocational/support groups rally for Uche Nwosu, governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA).

Okorocha was recently suspended by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for endorsing Nwosu, his son-in-law, over the governorship candidate of the party, Hope Uzodinma.

The rally is taking place in Imo state to round off campaign ahead of Saturday's governorship election.