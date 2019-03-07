Fayose’s Ex-aide Joins APC, Claims To Love Fayemi’s Leadership Style

Ayodeji Adu, former Special Assistant on Local Government Affairs to Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adu says he loves Governor Kayode Fayemi’s leadership style, hence his decision to join APC.

Speaking on Wednesday in Afao Ekiti, where he, alongside hundreds of PDP members, officially joined APC during the party’s campaign rally, he said: "This decision to dump the PDP for the APC was borne out of patriotism and it is for the betterment of my state and country home.

“Afao Ekiti, despite producing the governor of the state for eight years, is still in shambles without meaningful development, hence the need to embrace the right ideas that can take the town out of the current economic and social despondency.

“I pledge my commitment to the success of the APC candidate in Afao-Ekiti. I want to assure you that the APC will have a block vote in the town come Saturday."

