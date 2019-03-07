INEC To Conduct Supplementary Elections In 14 States On Saturday



Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says supplementary elections would be conducted in 14 states of the federation, alongside the governorship and state house of assembly elections on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

He said the election would cover seven senatorial districts and 24 federal constituencies across the country.

Election materials have been delivered to various states and local governments areas.

He disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, at a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), held at the INEC headquarters.

According to Yakubu, the supplementary elections became necessary as a result of the disruption of the electoral process by snatching of ballot boxes, abduction of INEC officials, over voting and failure to adhere to the regulations and guidelines. He explained that the number of registered voters in polling units involved in each constituency were more than the votes received by the candidate with the highest number of votes, adding that the supplementary elections would determine the winner.

Full details of the constituencies involved have been communicated to the stakeholders in the affected states.

Mahmood said the commission would issue certificates of return to the elected senators and members of the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. Certificates of return for governors-elect and members of state Houses of Assembly would be presented by the Supervising National Commissioner and Resident Electoral Commissioners on a date that would be announced next week.

"As Nigeria goes to the polls this weekend, the commission expresses appreciation to the security agencies for securing the environment, without which largely peaceful conduct of the exercise would not have been possible," he said.

He, however, emphasised that the commission would not tolerate making its officials declare winners under duress.

"We have once again reconfigured the card readers for the election on Saturday. The use of card readers is mandatory and there will be no exception to their deployment for accreditation of voters. Under our rules and guidelines, there are clear penalties for deliberate failure to deploy them on the part of our staff. Where such happens with connivance of communities, the results of the elections in the polling unit or polling units will be cancelled and zero vote recorded," Yakubu stated.

