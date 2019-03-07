JUST IN: One Day After His Disqualification, Court Upholds Danladi As APC Gov Candidate In Taraba

On Wednesday, a Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, had disqualified Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi, the Taraba APC governorship candidate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 07, 2019

A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has overturned the disqualification of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State.

On Wednesday, a Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, had disqualified Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi, the Taraba APC governorship candidate.

The court had based its decision on allegations of false declaration of age by Danladi in the documents provided to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, on Thursday, the Abuja Court of Appeal overturned the ruling.

Details later... 

SaharaReporters, New York

