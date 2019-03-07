One Dead, Many Arrested As Soldiers Invade Rivers Community

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 07, 2019

PHOTONEWS: One Dead, Many Arrested As Soldiers Invade Rivers Community

One person has been shot, while many others have been arrested as soldiers invaded the palace of Ateke Tom Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

An aide to Ateke Tom said the soldiers shot one person dead, while several persons were arrested.

“As I speak, the whole community is in commotion with soldiers shooting sporadically into the air, with one person killed.

“They have also arrested some guests who called on the king, while one Ola from the Big Brother Show was beaten blue and black by the marauding soldiers.”

Tom Ateke, a former militant leader, embraced Amnesty in 2008 alongside his fighters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Boko Haram And The West’s Intervention By Kola Ibrahim
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Jonathan: Clueless Or Calculated? By Peregrino Brimah
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Armed Operatives Abduct Nigerian Journalist In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Nigerian Military, Yesterday And Today By Dr. Aliyu U. Tilde
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Jega Being Forced To Announce Six-Week Postponement, But President Jonathan Wants Him Sacked
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News ‘Nigeria Operates In A Culture Of Impunity,” Femi Falana Says
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News JUST IN: Amaechi Declares Support For Governorship Candidate Of Sowore's Party In Rivers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP's Gbenga Daniel Directs Supporters To Vote For APC's Dapo Abiodun
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Hand-Pick Next Senate President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections PHOTOS: Dapo Abiodun Visits Gbenga Daniel In Sagamu For Last-Minute Alliance
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: One Day After His Disqualification, Court Upholds Danladi As APC Gov Candidate In Taraba
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME DSS Arrests Ex-LG Chairman Ojo Asein For 'Kidnapping' APC Lawmaker
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Clears The Way For Dapo Abiodun To Contest Ogun Gov Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Keyamo Replies Obasanjo: Yakubu Gowon Is The Boss Of All Bosses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Despite Tinubu’s Denial, Ajimobi Absent As Adelabu Steps Up Oyo Governorship Campaign In Oke-Ogun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC To Conduct Supplementary Elections In 14 States On Saturday
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International How Female Super Eagles Fans Were Deceived Into Prostitution After Russia 2018 World Cup
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Ibadan Mogajis Ask: 'What Is Tinubu's Interest In Oyo Governorship Race?'
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad