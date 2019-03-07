One Dead, Many Arrested As Soldiers Invade Rivers Community

One person has been shot, while many others have been arrested as soldiers invaded the palace of Ateke Tom Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

An aide to Ateke Tom said the soldiers shot one person dead, while several persons were arrested.

“As I speak, the whole community is in commotion with soldiers shooting sporadically into the air, with one person killed.

“They have also arrested some guests who called on the king, while one Ola from the Big Brother Show was beaten blue and black by the marauding soldiers.”

Tom Ateke, a former militant leader, embraced Amnesty in 2008 alongside his fighters.