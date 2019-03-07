Perpetrators Of Electoral Violence Risk UK Visa Restrictions

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 07, 2019

The United Kingdom has warned against violence during Saturday’s governorship and state House of Assembly polls, saying perpetrators of violence and other dastardly acts during the elections could face UK visa restrictions.

Speaking through Tinuoluwa Adelegan, its Senior Communication Officer, the British High Commission made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

The UK expressed concern over reports of violence that marred the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections in some states.

The statement read: “We condemn all acts of violence and call for those responsible to be brought to justice. We call on all actors, including political parties and security personnel, to work together to provide a peaceful environment for Nigerians to vote on March 9.

The commission expressed hope that logistical issues which plagued the February 23 elections had been identified and resolved. They, however,  commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its ad hoc staff for the role they played in the conduct of the polls.

"We hope they will be given every support and protection necessary to ensure the smooth and peaceful delivery of elections free from fear of intimidation or interference in the electoral process.”

The UK stated that it would be actively involved in Saturday’s polls by deploying observers to monitor the  elections “as part of our efforts to support Nigerian democracy.”
 

