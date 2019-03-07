PHOTOS: Dapo Abiodun Visits Gbenga Daniel In Sagamu For Last-Minute Alliance

Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday visited Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of the state, at his Asoludero home in Sagamu to meet with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders.

With him on the trip were former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaja Salmot Badru; PDP Apex Chairman, Chief Mrs Iyabo Apampa; and PDP State Leader, Chief Ogunjobi.

Earlier on Thursday, Daniel, who was also Director-General of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign organisation, directed PDP supporters in Remo, Ogun State, to vote for Abiodun, saying: "You would have noticed my studied silence in our local politics in recent times. I have busied myself with national politics, having served the state for eight years.

"I have also been very busy supporting the ambition of the son of our great philanthropist in Remoland to become the next Governor of our dear state. You, however, would have become aware of the court decision yesterday which did not favour him.

"Going forward, I have directed all our Structures statewide to cast all their votes on Saturday for Prince Dapo Abiodun, another bona fide Remo son despite current party differences. I therefore, enjoin all to please go and cast your vote on Saturday for Dapo Abiodun in the overall interest of our people."

Below are photos form the meeting: