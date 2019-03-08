VIDEO: Hundreds Of 'Political Thugs' Apprehended On Highway To Anambra

Video of Hundreds Of &#039;Political Thugs&#039; Apprehended On Highway To Anambra Hundreds Of 'Political Thugs' Apprehended On Highway To Anambra

Hundreds of young men believed to be political thugs have been apprehended while travelling to Anambra State.

A video of the young men being questioned on their states of origin, destination and their mission, circulated by Kufre Okon, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, was obtained by SaharaReporters.

The text attached to the video claims "hundreds of thugs allegedly sponsored by APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole departed Benin for Akwa Ibom to compromise this weekend's elections; they were intercepted at Obot Akara in the evening of Tuesday 05/03/2019".

Although SaharaReporters could not independently verify this claim, it was clear that the hundreds of youth, when questioned, could not give convincing answers as to their mission in Akwa Ibom, which they all admitted was their destination.

Made to lie face down in front of their buses, which were way more than a dozen, and sometimes asked to sit on the floor, they all said they were headed to Akwa Ibom for a burial, but they could not mention the name of the deceased or the exact location of the burial within Akwa Ibom.

Majority of them said they were from Benin, but none of them could produce a burial poster or name the coordinator of the trip.

Also, a voice was heard from the background saying: "They're ready to kill everybody here o; better you say the truth."