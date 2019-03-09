APC Committee Suspends Members For Issuing Ultimatum To Oshiomhole

Three members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been suspended by the party's Presidential Support Committee (PSC) for issuing an ultimatum to Adams Oshiomhole, the APC National Chairman.

According to NAN, the three suspended members had issued an ultimatum to Oshiomhole to revoke the suspension of Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State.

Okorocha had been suspended from the party over anti-party activities.

Announcing the suspension on Friday via a statement, Chamberlain Adiaso, the South East Zonal Coordinator of PSC, disclosed the suspended members as Robert Ngwu, Director, Inter Party (South East); Ejikeme Ugwu, National Director, Legal Matters, and Maxwell Okoye, Director, Political Matters (South East).

The suspension letter was signed by Gideon Sammani, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, and facilitator of PSC.

They were suspended for breach of directives and regulations guiding the PSC.

"You are, by this communication, advised to retract this unauthorised publication within 72 hours, failing to do so will lead to expulsion,” the letter read.