APC Committee Suspends Members For Issuing Ultimatum To Oshiomhole

The three suspended members had issued an ultimatum to Oshiomhole to revoke the suspension of Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 09, 2019

Three members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been suspended by the party's Presidential Support Committee (PSC) for issuing an ultimatum to Adams Oshiomhole, the APC National Chairman.

According to NAN, the three suspended members had issued an ultimatum to Oshiomhole to revoke the suspension of Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State.

Okorocha had been suspended from the party over anti-party activities.

Announcing the suspension on Friday via a statement, Chamberlain Adiaso, the South East Zonal Coordinator of PSC, disclosed the suspended members as Robert Ngwu, Director, Inter Party (South East); Ejikeme Ugwu, National Director, Legal Matters, and Maxwell Okoye, Director, Political Matters (South East).

The suspension letter was signed by Gideon Sammani, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, and facilitator of PSC.

They were suspended for breach of directives and regulations guiding the PSC.

"You are, by this communication, advised to retract this unauthorised publication within 72 hours, failing to do so will lead to expulsion,” the letter read.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CCTV Footage of Soldiers Storming The Residence of Rivers State Commissioner
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: Gun-Wielding Soldiers Invade Rivers Commissioner's House Through The Kitchen
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Orders Arrest Of APC Governorship Candidate In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Postpones Election In Adamawa Constituency
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Ad Hoc Staff Fail To Show Up At Tinubu’s Polling Unit
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Card Reader Fails At Sanwo-Olu's Polling Unit
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Omits APC From Zamfara Result Sheets
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lekan Shonde Sentenced To Death For Killing Wife
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Postpones Election In Adamawa Over Death Of Candidate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CCTV Footage of Soldiers Storming The Residence of Rivers State Commissioner
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: Gun-Wielding Soldiers Invade Rivers Commissioner's House Through The Kitchen
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Orders Arrest Of APC Governorship Candidate In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Postpones Election In Adamawa Constituency
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Ad Hoc Staff Fail To Show Up At Tinubu’s Polling Unit
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME 14-yr-old Accuses Winners Chapel Pastor Of Rape
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Stranded As Ad Hoc Staff Fail To Turn Up In Ibadan For Fear Of Attack
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Card Reader Fails At Sanwo-Olu's Polling Unit
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Omits APC From Zamfara Result Sheets
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Office In Akwa Ibom Burnt Hours Before Governorship And State Assembly Elections
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Army Begins 'Forensic Probe' Of Invasion Of Rivers Commissioner's House By Soldiers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad