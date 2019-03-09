Bayo Adelabu 'So much Believes' Governorship Election Will Be Credible

"INEC has learnt from the mistakes of the last presidential and national assembly elections as it shows that its personnel appear to have been better trained now," Adelabu said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 09, 2019

Adebayo Adelabu, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Oyo State, has expressed confidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would conduct credible governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

Adelabu said the electoral body has learnt from its mistakes in the last elections and the ad hoc staff deployed for the ongoing elections showed "expertise in their skills".

He spoke shortly after he cast his vote at Polling Unit 10, Ward 009 in Oke-Odo Area, Ibadan South East, Oyo State. He came alongside his wife.

"INEC has learnt from the mistakes of the last presidential and national assembly elections as it shows that its personnel appear to have been better trained now. And I have confidence in INEC that the results which will emerge from this election would be credible and acceptable,” he said.

He also expressed satisfaction with the turnout of the electorate.

"I am happy to come out and cast my vote today as everything is going on peacefully and smoothly. As you can see, the turnout is very massive and also impressive, and there is no thuggery here too. I can also tell you that the process is plain, free and fair. I so much believe that we are going to have credible elections in the end,” he said.

SaharaReporters, New York

