Gun-Wielding Thugs Attack INEC Officials, Burn Election Materials In Benue

The gun-wielding thugs, upon arrival at the office, fired shots into the air to disperse INEC staff.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 09, 2019

Election materials for Mbalom Ward in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State were burnt by thugs in the early hours of Saturday.

The gun-wielding thugs, upon arrival at the office, fired shots into the air to disperse INEC staff, before burning the election materials.

Thaddeus Ujah, a senior staff of the commission, confirmed the early morning attack to NAN.

 “Right now I can’t say anything. I am overwhelmed; we were not expecting anything of that nature. I am short of words. I can’t see some of my people; they ran into the bush; some of them got injured. For me, the most important thing to me now is to get those people and take them back,” she said.

