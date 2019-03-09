'I'm Happy And I'll Do It Again', Says Ambode As He Wins His Polling Unit For Sanwo-Olu

Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State, has won his polling unit in Epe for Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ambode, who got to his polling unit at Ward A5, Unit 033, Ogunmodede College, Ajaganabe Area, Papa Epe, with his wife around 9:55am, voted at exactly 10:11am.

After the count, APC polled 262 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 62 votes. In the House of Assembly election, the APC also polled 253 votes, while the PDP secured 61 votes.

Speaking to journalists after voting, Ambode harped on the need to enhance democracy and promote the culture of one man one vote.

"I believe strongly that in doing this, we would continue to enhance the tenets of democracy and like you can see, we believe that with this, we are promoting the culture of one man one vote and then also improve on the state's well-being and the good governance that we have always enjoyed in Lagos State. I'm happy that I have done this and I will do it again," he said.