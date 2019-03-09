INEC Postpones Election In Kogi After Wrong Delivery of Ballot Boxes

Ballot papers belonging to Akpa East LGA in Kogi East were taken to Mopa-Muro LGA.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 09, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the state House of Assembly election across Mopa-Muro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Opanachi Ojodale, the Electoral Officer of the LGA, said the election was postponed to Sunday, March 10, 2019, as wrong ballot papers were taken to the area.

According to Ojodale, ballot papers belonging to Akpa East LGA in Kogi East were taken to Mopa-Muro LGA.

The new ballot papers for Mopa-Muro would be delivered later on Saturday from Abuja.

There are no governorship elections in Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Kogi, Anambra and Osun because the tenures of their governors are yet to expire. However, the state assembly elections are ongoing in all states.

SaharaReporters, New York

