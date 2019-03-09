Low Voter Turnout Hinders FCT Area Council Elections

There is high voter apathy in the chairmanship and councillors elections ongoing in the Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Many polling units recorded low turnout of voters.

The election process started as early as 8am in many parts of the territory with many polling units scanty and desolated, unlike the presidential and national assembly elections that recorded large turnout of voters.

Some of the centres visited included PU 005, 004, 003, Usuma Ward, 01A Biaji Junction and Biazhin Primary School Kubwa.

Many people who spoke to SaharaReporters attributed the low turnout to the low level of campaign and mobilisation on the part of political parties and candidates, while others blamed it on the abysmal performance of political office holders in the Area Council which they say have not been beneficial to FCT residents.

Also, despite the movement restriction order placed by the Nigeria Police, business and commercial activities were going on in some areas.

However, so far, the election has been peaceful.