Low Voter Turnout Hinders FCT Area Council Elections

Many polling units recorded low turnout of voters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 09, 2019

There is high voter apathy in the chairmanship and councillors elections ongoing in the Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory  (FCT).

Many polling units recorded low turnout of voters.

The election process started as early as 8am in many parts of the territory with many polling units scanty and desolated, unlike the presidential and national assembly elections that recorded large turnout of voters.

Some of the centres visited included PU 005, 004, 003, Usuma Ward, 01A Biaji Junction and Biazhin Primary School Kubwa.

Many people who spoke to SaharaReporters attributed the low turnout to the low level of campaign and mobilisation on the part of political parties and candidates, while others blamed it on the abysmal performance of political office holders in the Area Council which they say have not been beneficial to FCT residents.

Also, despite the movement restriction order placed by the Nigeria Police, business and commercial activities were going on in some areas.

However, so far, the election has been peaceful.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides Financial Times: Buhari Could Go Down In History As A General Who Should Have Stayed In His Barracks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Postpones Election In Adamawa Over Death Of Candidate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Ad Hoc Staff Fail To Show Up At Tinubu’s Polling Unit
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ballot Snatcher Escapes To The Bush After Hot Chase By Soldiers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CCTV Footage of Soldiers Storming The Residence of Rivers State Commissioner
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: Gun-Wielding Soldiers Invade Rivers Commissioner's House Through The Kitchen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: EFCC Intercepts Ghana-Must-Go Bags Stuffed With Crisp N500 Notes In Benue
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides Financial Times: Buhari Could Go Down In History As A General Who Should Have Stayed In His Barracks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Postpones Election In Adamawa Over Death Of Candidate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lekan Shonde Sentenced To Death For Killing Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Committee Suspends Members For Issuing Ultimatum To Oshiomhole
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Ad Hoc Staff Fail To Show Up At Tinubu’s Polling Unit
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ballot Snatcher Escapes To The Bush After Hot Chase By Soldiers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CCTV Footage of Soldiers Storming The Residence of Rivers State Commissioner
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: Gun-Wielding Soldiers Invade Rivers Commissioner's House Through The Kitchen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides VIDEO: EFCC Intercepts Ghana-Must-Go Bags Stuffed With Crisp N500 Notes In Benue
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Stranded As Ad Hoc Staff Fail To Turn Up In Ibadan For Fear Of Attack
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Omits APC From Zamfara Result Sheets
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Postpones Election In Adamawa Constituency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Six Months In Jail! APC Agent Caught Assisting A Voter In Katsina
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad