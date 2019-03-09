PDP Loses Woefully At Fayose's Polling Unit, Ward

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost woefully in Afao Ekiti, Irepodun Ifelodun Local Government Area, the ward of Ayodele Fayose, immediate past Governor of Ekiti State.

PDP lost the ward to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At Fayose’s polling unit at St David’s Primary School, Alhaji Hakeem Jamiu, APC’s candidate in Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency (2), polled 168 votes against PDP’s Sunday Omosilade, who got a disappointing 26 votes.

Omosilade, who was Fayose’s personal assistant, had notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of his intention to withdraw from the race, citing lack of confidence in the neutrality of the commission to conduct free and fair elections.

However, INEC rejected his letter of withdrawal, stating that he should have withdrawn at least 45 days before the poll, as contained in the provisions of the Electoral Act.

At Units 15 and 003, Igbemo ward, APC polled 171 and 335 votes, respectively, while PDP polled 0 votes in both units.

PDP also lost in Fayose's his Afao/Araromi ward, as APC scored 648 votes against PDP’s 67 votes.