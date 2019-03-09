Soldiers Discouraged People From Voting, Says Wike

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has accused the Nigerian Army of causing voter apathy in the state.

He, however, expressed confidence that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would emerge victorious in the governorship and state house of assembly election in the state.

He stated this when he voted at Unit 7, Ward 9 of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State.

The Governor was accompanied by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette.

Addressing journalists after voting, Wike said despite the attempts to manipulate the election in some Local Government Areas, he was sure of victory.

"We are hoping that it will continue to be like this. Sometimes, the voting goes on smoothly, but the main thing is at the collation centres. For now, we are satisfied and confident that we will win this election very well. We are not afraid. We don't know how many local government areas they can manipulate, but with reports we are getting, even though they are trying to be funny, we shall win,” he said.

The Governor noted that the turnout during the election was affected by the “illegal activities” of the military.

"The way the military acted discouraged people from turning up. The role of the military is to provide security. But it is unfortunate that they directly participate. Police have no role in the elections. The military appears to have taken over police duties,” he added.