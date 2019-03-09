VIDEO: EFCC Intercepts Ghana-Must-Go Bags Stuffed With Crisp N500 Notes In Benue

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has intercepted two bags full of cash allegedly meant for vote buying.

According to the anti-graft agency, the money was intercepted at North Bank Area, Markudi, the Benue State capital.

EFCC tweeted: “#Polls At North Bank Area, Makurdi, Benue State, EFCC operatives intercept bags of cash meant for vote-buying. In an attempt to arrest the culprit, some thugs attacked operatives and vandalised the bus used for patrol. #SayNoToVoteBuying”

Other reports have suggested that the money belongs to Emmanual Jime, the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, at the time of the report, the ownership of the cash was yet to be verified.