VIDEO: Thugs Exchange Blows Over Money In Front Of Amosun’s House

The thugs were seen in front of Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s house at Ibara Housing Estate, exchanging blows.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 09, 2019

Some thugs in Abeokuta, Ogun State, engaged in a free-for-all after a disagreement broke out over the sharing of money given to them by politicians.

According to our correspondent who saw the thugs in front of the Governor’s house on Friday, the thugs failed to reach a sharing formula on the distribution of the money satisfactorily.

Displeased at how the money sharing was taking longer than expected, one of the thugs launched an attack, which eventually degenerated into a free-for-all.

It could not be confirmed who exactly gave the thugs the money, but an eyewitness claimed that it was possible they got the money from politicians loyal to Amosun and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

“They probably got the money from the politicians that work for Amosun and his candidate, Adekunle Akinlade,” an eyewitness said.

SaharaReporters, New York

