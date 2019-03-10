Amosun's APM Shocks APC In Ewekoro LG As PDP Languishes In Distant 3rd

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2019

The Allied Peoples Movement has secured a win in Ewekoro Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun State.

The result was announced on Sunday at the ongoing collation at the Independent National Electoral Commission centre in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Ewekoro LGA is made up of 10 wards and 85,011 people registered to vote.

Of the total valid votes which were 19,827, rejected votes were 640, while total number of votes cast was 20,467.

While APC secured 6,492 votes, APM got 7,588 votes.

See result breakdown below:

A - 92

AAC - 29

AAP - 19

ACD - 86

AD - 45

ADC - 3,241

ADP - 274

AGA - 18

ANN - 16

ANRP - 17

APC - 6,492

APM - 7,588

ASD - 05

BMPP - 04

CC - 02

CAP - 04

DA - 29

DPC - 19

DPP - 25

FJP - 16

FRESH - 05

GPN - 02

ID - 03

JMPP - 10

KP - 17

MPN - 14

NCP - 09

PDP - 1,418

PPA - 41

PPC - 44

PPN - 32

PPP - 19

PT - 07

RBNP - 16

SDP - 06

UDP - 05

UPN - 09

UPP - 10

YES - 82

YPP - 26

ZLP - 31

SaharaReporters, New York

