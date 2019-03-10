BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Leads Agbaje With An Unassailable 400,000 Votes With Five LGs To Go

In all, after results from 15 local government areas, APC has polled 522,140 votes while PDP has 142,392, leaving Agbaje with the tall mission of closing up a gap of 379,748 votes with five local governments to go.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2019

From the results announced for 15 local government areas so far, the All Progressives Congress is currently in the lead by a wide margin.

Results from five local government had not been announced at the time of this report.

One of the LGAs with wide margins is Mushin, where APC polled a whopping 51,899 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic party, which secured just 8,751 votes.

Also, in Apapa LGA where Jimi Agbaje, the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos hails from, Agbaje polled 5,959 votes but was no match for Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the APC governorship candidate, who secured 20,469 votes.

