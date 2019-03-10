BREAKING: Soldiers Clash With Police At INEC Office In Rivers

There is tension at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State.

The tension is as a result of a stand-off between officers of the Nigerian Army and those of the Nigeria Police Force.

At the time of this report, the area leading to the INEC office had been cordoned off and there is heavy presence of security personnel.

SaharaReporters gathered that the clash was as a result of supremacy battle over whther it was the Police or the Army that should secure the office.

More to follow...