Carleton University Mourns 'Canadian' Pius Adesanmi

Carleton University has expressed shock over the death of Professor Pius Adesanmi, a member of its staff, whom it descried as "one of the canadians" killed in Sunday's plane crash.

SaharaReporters had earlier confirmed that Adesanmi was one of the victims of the plane crash that involved Ethiopian Airlines.

The crash occurred at Addis Ababa on Sunday. 157 people lost their lives in the incident.

The university tweeted: "The Carleton community is mourning the loss of Pius Adesanmi, director of the Institute of African Studies, who was among the 18 Canadians killed in today’s Ethiopian Airlines disaster. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

A statement by the university read: "The Carleton community is shocked and devastated to learn of the death of Prof. Pius Adesanmi, who was among the 18 Canadians killed in today’s crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet at the Addis Ababa airport.

"Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that Adesanmi is among the victims.

"A further tribute about Adesanmi’s leadership and many contributions to the Carleton community will be shared as soon as possible."

Also speaking on Adesanmi's passing, Benoit-Antoine Bacon, President and Vice Chancellor of the university, said: "Pius was a towering figure in African and post-colonial scholarship and his sudden loss is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and loved him, and with everyone who suffered loss in the tragic crash in Ethiopia."

Pauline Rankin, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences of the University, added: "The contributions of Pius Adesanmi to Carleton are immeasurable. He worked tirelessly to build the Institute of African Studies, to share his boundless passion for African literature and to connect with and support students. He was a scholar and teacher of the highest calibre who leaves a deep imprint on Carleton.”