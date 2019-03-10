Carleton University Mourns 'Canadian' Pius Adesanmi

"Pius was a towering figure in African and post-colonial scholarship and his sudden loss is a tragedy," Benoit-Antoine Bacon, President and Vice Chancellor of the university, said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2019

Carleton University has expressed shock over the death of Professor Pius Adesanmi, a member of its staff, whom it descried as "one of the canadians" killed in Sunday's plane crash.

SaharaReporters had earlier confirmed that Adesanmi was one of the victims of the plane crash that involved Ethiopian Airlines.

The crash occurred at Addis Ababa on Sunday. 157 people lost their lives in the incident.

The university tweeted: "The Carleton community is mourning the loss of Pius Adesanmi, director of the Institute of African Studies, who was among the 18 Canadians killed in today’s Ethiopian Airlines disaster. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

A statement by the university read: "The Carleton community is shocked and devastated to learn of the death of Prof. Pius Adesanmi, who was among the 18 Canadians killed in today’s crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet at the Addis Ababa airport.

"Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that Adesanmi is among the victims.

"A further tribute about Adesanmi’s leadership and many contributions to the Carleton community will be shared as soon as possible."

Also speaking on Adesanmi's passing, Benoit-Antoine Bacon, President and Vice Chancellor of the university, said: "Pius was a towering figure in African and post-colonial scholarship and his sudden loss is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and loved him, and with everyone who suffered loss in the tragic crash in Ethiopia."

Pauline Rankin, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences of the University, added: "The contributions of Pius Adesanmi to Carleton are immeasurable. He worked tirelessly to build the Institute of African Studies, to share his boundless passion for African literature and to connect with and support students. He was a scholar and teacher of the highest calibre who leaves a deep imprint on Carleton.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: 157 Feared Dead As Ethiopian Airlines Flight From Addis To Nairobi Crashes
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Financial Times: Buhari Could Go Down In History As A General Who Should Have Stayed In His Barracks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Pius Adesanmi Killed In Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Another Nigerian Student, Olawunmi, Gains Admission to Harvard, Other Ivy League Colleges
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Nigerians March Against Onnoghen In London
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Opinion On Federal Assistance To State Universities By Emmanuel Tyokumbur
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Soldiers Clash With Police At INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: House Of Reps Member Olatoye ‘Sugar’ Shot In Ibadan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 157 Feared Dead As Ethiopian Airlines Flight From Addis To Nairobi Crashes
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP's Umar Fintiri On Course To Unseat Governor Bindow In Adamawa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Suicide Bombers Strike At Catholic Church In Adamawa
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: INEC Announces Winners Of Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Tambuwal Leads In Five Of Six LGs But Victory Still Not Certain
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Lawmaker-Elect Dies In Plateau Hours After Election Victory
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Dapo Abiodun Leads Kunle Akinlade In APC's Strongholds
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Despite Toilet Project Controversy, Desmond Elliot Seals Return To Lagos Assembly By A Landslide
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP’s Seyi Makinde Defeats APC's Bayo Adelabu To Emerge Oyo Governor-Elect
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Financial Times: Buhari Could Go Down In History As A General Who Should Have Stayed In His Barracks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad