Dapo Abiodun Leads Kunle Akinlade In APC's Strongholds

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is taking the lead in the governorship election, according to results from some wards and polling units in Ogun State.

Ogun State is also the home state of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Prince Dapo Abidoun, the APC governorship candidate, also won in his polling unit in Iperu, Ikenne.

Results announced at his polling unit shortly after collation showed that the oil magnate had established a healthy lead in his local government area of Ikenne.

At his polling unit in Ward 3 Unit 2, Ita Osanyin, Iperu, Ikenne, Abiodun polled a total of 240 votes, while his closest challenger, Honourable Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) got 71 votes.

However, at Akinlade’s polling unit, APM lost to APC.

Akinlade who voted at polling unit 010, Owode Ward 1, Yewa South of Ogun State, secured only 83 votes, while Abiodun polled 104 votes.

Results trickling in from across the state show that the APC is leading the APM and other parties by a rather healthy margin.

In Abeokuta South, Ward 14, PU 2, APC polled 144 votes to APM’s 59 votes. In Ward 11, Unit 18, Abeokuta North, APC garnered 103 votes against APM’s 40 votes.

See some results from the state below:

Ward 12, Unit 002, Agbon Land, Makun, Sagamu

APC – 99

APM – 73

Ward 3, Polling Unit 007, Modern School Road, Ota

APC - 81

APM – 67

Ijagba Ward, Onirere Unit, Sagamu

APC - 161

APM – 63

Ososa Ward 7

APC - 171

APM – 20

PDP – 102

Ward 10, Unit 8, Ilefon

APC - 81

APM - 41

PDP – 34

Police Station, Ward 9 Ikenne LG

APC - 275

APM - 60

PDP – 24

Ward 08, Polling Unit 002, Idomowo

PDP - 55

APC - 100

APM – 13

Ward 11, Unit 18, Abeokuta North

APC -103

PDP -04

APM -40

Ward 15, Polling Unit 016, Abeokuta South

APC - 58

APM- 53

PDP – 03

Abeokuta South, Ward 15, Polling Unit Dimmo Store

APC - 67

APM- 52

ADC- 101

PDP-9

Abeokuta South, Ward 15, Polling Unit Olubara Palace

APC - 60

APM- 52

ADC- 91

PDP-15

Abeokuta South, Ward 15, Polling Unit BUSTOP

APC - 59

APM- 62

ADC- 64

PDP-14

Ward 04, Polling Unit 06, Iperu Remo, Ikenne

APC – 236

PDP – 02

APM – 032

Ijebu Ode, Ward 7, Unit 009, Oke Street

APC - 108

PDP - 73

APM – 46

Ward 3, Unit 2, Ita Osanyin, Ikenne LG

APC - 240

APM - 71

PDP - 5

ADC – 2