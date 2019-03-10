JUST IN: After 22 LGs, PDP Well-Placed For Victory Over APC In Oyo Gov Race

APC is far behind with victory in only five LGAs with 236,032 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently leading the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) with a margin of 92,177 votes in Oyo State.

This is the situation as it stands with results from 22 Local Government Areas announced so far.

So far, PDP has won 17 LGAs with 327,980 votes, while APC is far behind with victory in only five LGAs with 236,032 votes.

Abiola Ajimobi, the incumbent Governor and a chieftain of the APC, lost in his polling unit and LGA.

Ajimobi also lost his bid to represent his senatorial district during the February 23, 2019 election.

There are 33 LGAs in Oyo State.

