JUST IN: INEC Declares Kuje Area Council Elections Inconclusive

Zainab Gbefwi, Returning Officer for the Kuje Area Council chairmanship and councillorship elections, has declared the election inconclusive.

The election was declared inconclusive due to electoral violence in Rubochi.

According to NAN, Gbefwi said as a result of the violence, elections in Rubochi ward and some polling units in Kwaku and Kabi where card readers were not fully used, had to be cancelled.

INEC materials were also destroyed and some ad hoc staff were injured.

“At the end of collation, there was no clear winner because the candidate that had the majority votes had one-quarter of two-thirds of the votes cast. But the difference between the candidate with the majority votes and the next candidate is very small as compared to the number of registered voters and votes cancelled,” she said.

Re-run elections would be organised in Kabi, Kasa, and other polling units as a result of over voting, adding that the date for the re-run would be announced later after consultations with the FCT Resident Electoral Officer.